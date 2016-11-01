This week the European Tour start their Final series, check out who the GM Tipster has gone for with these Turkish Airlines Open Golf Betting Tips

Turkish Airlines Open Golf Betting Tips

The Turkish Airlines Open is the start of the European Tour’s Final Series, however this end of season event has been dogged with players pulling out due to security concerns in the area.

The withdrawals mean that Bernd Wiesberger (11/1) and Tyrrell Hatton (12/1) are the favourites this week.

Victor Dubuisson emotionally won the event in 2015 and Frenchman is 80/1 to defend his title this season, having had a disappointing season to date.

Turkish Airlines Open Golf Betting Tips Advised Bets

Byeong-hun An 3 points each way at 28/1 – The Korean was 4th at the Turkish Airlines Open last season and although the event has changed venues he is still one of the few really class acts in the field.

Scott Hend 3 points each way at 40/1 – The Aussie is shorter odds than usual but still far too long for someone having the best season of his career.

Matthew Southgate 2 points each way at 70/1 – The Englishman was celebrating this week as he won an event with his father. A top 10 and two top 20s in his last four starts, could do well again here.

Lucas Bjerregaard 2 points each way at 80/1 – The Dane hits the balls a mile, but has had issues with the putter, if he can have a good game on the short grass then he will do well in this field.