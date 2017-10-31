This week the European Tour start their Final series, check out who the GM Tipster has gone for with these Turkish Airlines Open Golf Betting Tips

Turkish Airlines Open Golf Betting Tips

The European Tour start their trundle towards the end of the season with another Rolex Event and the Turkish Airlines Open being played at Regnum Carya Golf & Spa Resort.

The event was played at the same course last year when an inspired Thorbjorn Olesen took the victory – he is 35/1 to repeat the feat in 2017.

Favourite for the event is Justin Rose, who is on the back of a WGC victory over in China – the Englishman is 15/2 to go back-to-back, while Henrik Stenson is the same odds.

