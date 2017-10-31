This week the European Tour start their Final series, check out who the GM Tipster has gone for with these Turkish Airlines Open Golf Betting Tips
Turkish Airlines Open Golf Betting Tips
The European Tour start their trundle towards the end of the season with another Rolex Event and the Turkish Airlines Open being played at Regnum Carya Golf & Spa Resort.
The event was played at the same course last year when an inspired Thorbjorn Olesen took the victory – he is 35/1 to repeat the feat in 2017.
Favourite for the event is Justin Rose, who is on the back of a WGC victory over in China – the Englishman is 15/2 to go back-to-back, while Henrik Stenson is the same odds.
Turkish Airlines Open Golf Betting Tips Advised Bets
Matthew Fitzpatrick 5 points each way at 18/1 with Sportnation.bet – A tricky decision to be made about who to pick from the big name Englishmen, but I have gone for the reliability of Fitzpatrick – top 15 in his last five events including a victory – the DP World Tour Champion from last season knows how to win at the time of year as well.
Eddie Pepperell 3 points each way at 35/1 with Sportnation.bet – With six top 10s in his last seven starts he is one of the most in-form players on Tour. Doesn’t have to deal with the jetlag the players coming back from China may have.
Matt Wallace 2 points each way at 66/1 with Sportnation.bet – The Englishman is playing his best ever golf and is at his highest World Ranking of 113. Two top 20s in his last two starts shows he is striking it nicely and could well figure on Sunday afternoon.
Scott Hend 1 point each way at 100/1 with Sportnation.bet – The Aussie has slipped to 99th in the world and will want to try and secure his position inside the Top 100 before the end of the year. It was only seven weeks ago he missed out in a play-off to win the European Masters.
Please do bet responsibly and the best of luck!