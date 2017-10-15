Tyrrell Hatton wins Italian Open

Tyrrell Hatton made it two European Tour wins in two weeks, claiming the Italian Open at Golf Club Milano by a shot from Kiradech Aphibarnrat and Ross Fisher.

Tyrrell Hatton fired a superb final round of 65 to win the Italian Open at Golf Club Milano. The victory means back-to-back European Tour wins for the Englishman who also triumphed in the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship in Scotland last week.

Hatton began the final round at Golf Club Milano two shots adrift of 54-hole leader, Matt Wallace of England. Hatton started steadily but, just one-under for his round through nine holes, he looked unlikely to secure a second straight European Tour title.

But the 26-year-old, who had celebrated a birthday on Saturday, found another gear on the run for home. He made four straight birdies from the 12th and he went to the 18th tee tied at the top of the board with Kiradech Aphibarnrat and Ross Fisher, who had set the clubhouse target at 20-under-par after a superb closing 63.

A playoff looked the most likely 72-hole outcome at that stage, but Hatton had other ideas. He played a good approach to the home hole and left himself a 15-foot putt for a birdie and the title. He calmly rolled it home and a second consecutive European Tour title was his.

3 Talking points from the Italian Open

1 – Tyrrell Hatton has won over €1.5 million in his last two events alone. In winning back-to-back he has climbed to fifth place on the Race to Dubai rankings. He is now well in front on the European Ryder Cup points list and he will move into the top-20 on the Official World Golf Ranking. After a rocky spell in the middle of this season, Hatton has been on tremendous form through late summer and early autumn. His last four finishes have been – tied 3rd, tied 8th, 1st and 1st.

Tyrrell Hatton swing sequence:

2 – It was another good week for Ross Fisher. He has finished runner-up to Tyrrell Hatton for two weeks in a row. The Englishman is also going well in the Race to Dubai – now fourth – and he should move up into the top-35 on the Official World Golf Ranking.

3 – Matt Wallace led the tournament through 54-holes and he coped well with the pressure to close with a 69 and finish in solo fourth place. Going into the week the Englishman was outside the top-100 on the Race to Dubai standings but, picking up nearly €300,000 for his efforts in Monza, he is now in 62nd. The top-60 earn a place in the season ending DP World Tour Championship.

Italian Open

Golf Club Milano, Parco Reale di Monza, Italy

Oct 12-15

Purse: $7,000,000 Par: 71

1 Tyrrell Hatton (Eng) 69 64 65 65 263 €990,339

T2 Kiradech Aphibarnrat (Tha) 64 67 68 65 264 €516,129

T2 Ross Fisher (Eng) 68 66 67 63 264 €516,129

4 Matt Wallace (Eng) 64 65 67 69 265 €297,121

5 Marcus Fraser (Aus) 67 62 72 65 266 €251,959

T6 George Coetzee (RSA) 65 69 65 68 267 €166,982

T6 Tommy Fleetwood (Eng) 71 66 63 67 267 €166,982

T6 David Horsey (Eng) 70 64 69 64 267 €166,982

T6 Francesco Molinari (Ita) 64 68 66 69 267 €166,982

T10 Nino Bertasio (Ita) 68 67 69 64 268 €103,398

T10 Miguel Angel Jimenez (Esp) 70 67 66 65 268 €103,398

T10 Mike Lorenzo-Vera (Fra) 68 67 67 66 268 €103,398

T10 Eddie Pepperell (Eng) 64 69 69 66 268 €103,398

T10 Marc Warren (Sco) 66 69 67 66 268 €103,398

