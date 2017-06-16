All the best shots from day one at Erin Hills where Rickie Fowler leads after a bogey-free round of seven under
US Open Golf Highlights Round One
See all the best shots from day one at the US Open where Rickie Fowler leads after a bogey-free seven under par round of 65.
Both Henrik Stenson and Hideki Matsuyama made hole-out eagles, with Stenson slam-dunking it on the par-4 11th and Matsuyama spinning one back on the par-4 15th.
Paul Casey pitched in for eagle on the par-5 1st, and Masters champion Sergio Garcia also eagled the opening hole after putting in from the fringe.
Rory McIlroy, who is using a new putter this week, made an eagle two at the par-4 2nd after driving the green.
Highlights from Fowler’s round, which included seven birdies and no bogeys.
Slam Dunk! Shot of the day? Henrik Stenson hit this beauty at the par-4 11th…
McIlroy got his round off to a great start, with an eagle at the par-4 2nd after driving the green.
Paul Casey made this pitch-in eagle at the par-5 1st.
Sergio Garcia also eagled the 1st
Hideki Matsuyama with this hole-out eagle on the par-4 15th
How this didn’t go in for Patrick Reed we’ll never know…
Putt of the day goes to…
