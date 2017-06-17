All the best moments from day two at Erin Hills where there is a four-way tie at the top at seven under
US Open Golf Highlights Round Two
See all the best shots from day two at the US Open where there is a four-way tie at the top at seven under par.
Paul Casey tees off in the final group tonight alongside American Brian Harman, who won the recent Wells Fargo Championship.
Tommy Fleetwood, who also leads at seven under, tees of in the penultimate group with Brooks Koepka.
US Open Golf Highlights Round Two
The best moments from round two:
World number 4 Hideki Matsuyama, now the highest ranked player in the field after DJ, McIlroy and Day all missed the cut, shot a fantastic 65 to get himself into contention.
Chez Reavie was another to shoot 65.
Michael Putnam holed the putt of the day.
Patrick Reed almost aced the 9th.
Tyrrell Hatton showing off his fine wedge play.
Fowler holes from just over 50 feet.
Now that’s how you play a bunker shot…
Superb 3 iron from Paul Casey, who is tied for the lead despite carding an 8.
Both Henrik Stenson and Hideki Matsuyama made hole-out eagles, with Stenson slam-dunking it on the par-4 11th and Matsuyama spinning one back on the par-4 15th.
Paul Casey pitched in for eagle on the par-5 1st, and Masters champion Sergio Garcia also eagled the opening hole after putting in from the fringe.
Rory McIlroy, who is using a new putter this week, made an eagle two at the par-4 2nd after driving the green.
Highlights from Fowler’s round, which included seven birdies and no bogeys.
Slam Dunk! Shot of the day? Henrik Stenson hit this beauty at the par-4 11th…
McIlroy got his round off to a great start, with an eagle at the par-4 2nd after driving the green.
Paul Casey made this pitch-in eagle at the par-5 1st.
Sergio Garcia also eagled the 1st
Hideki Matsuyama with this hole-out eagle on the par-4 15th
How this didn’t go in for Patrick Reed we’ll never know…
Putt of the day goes to…
Whose shot was better – Stenson’s or Matsuyama’s? Let us know on our social media channels!