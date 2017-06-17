All the best moments from day two at Erin Hills where there is a four-way tie at the top at seven under

US Open Golf Highlights Round Two

See all the best shots from day two at the US Open where there is a four-way tie at the top at seven under par.

Related: Rickie Fowler’s 90-minute warm-up plan for golf

Paul Casey tees off in the final group tonight alongside American Brian Harman, who won the recent Wells Fargo Championship.

Tommy Fleetwood, who also leads at seven under, tees of in the penultimate group with Brooks Koepka.

Related: US Open third round tee times

US Open Golf Highlights Round Two

The best moments from round two:

World number 4 Hideki Matsuyama, now the highest ranked player in the field after DJ, McIlroy and Day all missed the cut, shot a fantastic 65 to get himself into contention.

Chez Reavie was another to shoot 65.

Continues below