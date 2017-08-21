Juli Inkster's Team USA won the Solheim Cup by 16.5 points to 11.5, beating Annika Sorenstam's Team Europe at Des Moines Golf and Country Club

USA Wins Solheim Cup

In the end Juli Inkster’s Team USA were too strong for Annika Sorenstam‘s Team Europe, and the Solheim Cup will stay with the USA.

The teams shared the 12 points on Sunday in Des Moines, Iowa and USA comfortably maintained their five point advantage to win by 16.5 to 11.5.

Lexi Thompson and Anna Nordqvist had the game of the day which eventually ended in a tie.

The Swede was four up through four but had to birdie the last to halve, after world number two Lexi Thompson played a seven-hole stretch in eight under par on the back nine.

The Cup was won by Lizette Salas, who beat England’s Jodi Ewart Shadoff by one hole.

Salas said, “To secure the point that wins us the Solheim Cup is unbelievable.

“My hands were shaking. This is really special.”

European Captain Annika Sorenstam made an honest assessment.

“We just got outplayed, there’s no doubt about it,” said the 10-time major winner.

The USA now leads 10-5 after 15 Solheim Cups, they have won two in succession after Europe won in both 2011 and 2013.

It was Juli Inkster’s second Solheim Cup win as a captain in a row.

Here is the final leaderboard

Lizette Salas holed the winning putt to beat Jodi Ewart Shadoff

A united Team Europe put up a great fight on Sunday and throughout the week

Charley Hull beat Brittany Lang 1 up

Caroline Masson beat Michelle Wie 3&2

Nodqvist birdied the 18th to halve her game with world number two Lexi Thompson

Great sportmanship shown between Nordqvist and Thompson

Lexi holes out on the 11th for eagle

