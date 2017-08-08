USPGA Championship Golf Betting Tips 2017

It is time for the final Major of the 2017 season at Quail Hollow Golf Club check out our picks with these USPGA Championship golf betting tips

USPGA Championship Golf Betting Tips Advised Bets – Pre Tournament

Rory McIlroy 10 points to win at 6/1 with sportnation.bet – My biggest bet of the season so far – The Northern Irishman has won here twice – holds the course record, had had two top fives in his last two starts and seems relaxed with his new caddie.

Brooks Koepka 4 points each way at 25/1 with sportnation.bet – The US Open Champ feels very long at these odds, the course looks a perfect match for his power game and great putting.

Thomas Pieters 2 points each way at 50/1 with sportnation.bet – The Belgian was Top 5 last week and has been playing well in the big tournaments all season. Four Top 5s this sesson including a 4th at The Masters.

Alex Noren 2 points each way at 70/1 with sportnation.bet – The Swede continues to be underrated, he is number nine in the World Rankings but does not get the recognition. Five Top 15s including a win since the Players Championship in May.

Webb Simpson 1 point each way at 125/1 with sportnation.bet – It is always good to have a horse for a course and Simpson is definitely one of those. He lives next to the course and is a member meaning he has huge amounts of playing experience there.

Scott Hend 1 points each way at 300/1 with sportnation.bet – A top 10 for the Aussie last week at the WGC means I have a small bet on Hend this week to try and get a each way finish. The course should suit his game if his putter behaves.

Please bet responsibly and the best of luck!