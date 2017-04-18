The PGA Tour are in the lone star state this week, check out who the GM Tipster has gone for with these Valero Texas Open Golf Betting Tips
Valero Texas Open Golf Betting Tips
The PGA Tour are in the lone star state this week for the Valero Texas Open.
Charley Hoffman won the event last season and is 20/1 to defend his title this week.
Favourite for the event is Matt Kuchar at 16/1 who has been playing very nicely of late, although struggles to put four really good rounds together.
To keep up to date with how the GM Tipster has been doing all season check out the Golf Betting Tips homepage.
Charley Hoffman defends the Valero Texas Open
Hoffman faces a strong field including Jimmy Walker…
Shenzen International Golf Betting Tips
Check out who we think we do well…
The Best Bryan Bros Golf Trick Shots
The Bryan Bros have been making waves on…
Valero Texas Open Golf Betting Tips Advised Bets
Charley Hoffman 4 points each way at 20/1 with Bet On Brazil – Yes he is defending champion, but he has been playing really well, was excellent at the Masters before falling away on the Sunday. Has an exceptional record here.
Ryan Palmer 2 points each way at 40/1 with Bet On Brazil – A native Texan who has an excellent record here including a 6th and a 4th in the last two season. Has not been great this season but had his best finish of the year at Harbour Town with an 11th.
Daniel Summerhays 2 points each way at 66/1 with Bet On Brazil – Not coming into the tournament with great form, but what a record he has at this event – with a worst finish of 13th and best of 2nd in the last four seasons.
Harold Varner III 2 points each way at 66/1 with Bet On Brazil – Was 9th here in his first appearance in 2015 the American, who can hit it a country mile, is someone who seems to be coming into form.