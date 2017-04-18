The PGA Tour are in the lone star state this week, check out who the GM Tipster has gone for with these Valero Texas Open Golf Betting Tips

Valero Texas Open Golf Betting Tips

The PGA Tour are in the lone star state this week for the Valero Texas Open.

Charley Hoffman won the event last season and is 20/1 to defend his title this week.

Favourite for the event is Matt Kuchar at 16/1 who has been playing very nicely of late, although struggles to put four really good rounds together.

