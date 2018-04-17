Expand Meet Team Reed – Patrick Reed’s Caddie, Wife And Coach

Valero Texas Open Golf Betting Tips Advised Bets

Luke List 4 points each way at 22/1 with Sportnation.bet – In fantastic form, tied for 3rd last week at Harbour Town and is now at his best ever world ranking of 53rd. Just needs a win to top the season off, and that could happen this week.

Brendan Steele 3 points each way at 33/1 with Sportnation.bet – Won at the end of 2017 and has a best finish of 3rd at the Phoenix Open this year. Won this event in 2011 and has three more top 15s since then. Four top 20s in his last seven starts. Madness to miss out on him at this price.

Ryan Palmer 2 points each way at 40/1 with Sportnation.bet – Always pick Palmer in Texas, has had four top 10s here in his last three appearances in his home state. Can really attack the course and go on his famous birdie runs. Danger man.

Peter Uihlein 1 point each way at 90/1 with Sportnation.bet – The big-hitting American has shown glimpses of a return to form in recent weeks. Really think this course will suit his game, has only played once before at the event back in 2014, that could be the difference between a challenge and a missed cut.

