The PGA Tour heads to the Valspar Championship this week, with Charl Schwartzel hoping to defend his title - check out who we think will do well this week with our Valspar Championship Golf Betting Tips

Valspar Championship Golf Betting Tips

The PGA Tour is at one of its trickiest venues this week, the Valspar Championship played at the Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead).

Charl Schwartzel won the event last season, the South African is back in Florida this week and you can get him at 40/1 to defend his title.

The favourites for this year are Justin Thomas (9/1) and Henrik Stenson (12/1) – but there are plenty of excellent PGA Tour regulars ready to pounce if these two slip up.

Related: Hero Indian Open Golf Betting Tips

We had our third winner in as many weeks last weekend, with Dean Burmester bringing home the bacon in South Africa, to check out how we are doing this season check out our golf betting tips homepage.

Valspar Championship Golf Betting Tips Advised Bets

Ryan Moore 3 points each way at 28/1 with Bet On Brazil – Has finished top 5 the last two seasons in the Valspar Championship. Has been unspectacular in recent events, but is as solid as ever, meaning he should be expected to figure on Sunday afternoon.

Charles Howell III 3 points each way at 40/1 with Bet On Brazil – Ten straight cuts made, four top 10 finishes, top 10 the last two seasons here – green lights are flashing – overpriced again for me… get on him.

Tony Finau 2 points each way at 66/1 with Bet On Brazil – A birdie machine this year on the PGA Tour, he has had two tops 10 so far and two top 25s – has a quite frankly pathetic record here, but he is one of the best drivers on tour so far this season, and this confidence means he should play much better this time round.

Cameron Tringale 1 point each way at 125/1 with Bet On Brazil – Has been frustratingly inconsistent this season, with the main talking point being his newly grown beard, rather than his game. Played really nicely at the Genesis Open as he trailed in behind Rickie Fowler in 8th. Has had a couple of top 25s here in the past.