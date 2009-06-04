Value golf courses in GB&I: West Midlands

Kings Norton

GF: £35 STATS: Weatheroak par 72, sss 74, 7,021 yards; Brockhill par 72, sss 73, 6,853 yards; Wythall par 72, sss 73, 6,782 yards

T: 01564 826789 W: kingsnortongolfclub.co.uk

Set in 300 acres of parkland, Kings Norton offers three excellent loops of nine holes giving three 18-hole options – Weatheroak, Brockhill and Wythall. Weatheroak delivers the sternest test. Made up of the blue and red loops it stretches to 7,021 yards from the back tees. In the early 1970s the club played host to three European Tour events: Tony Jacklin, Tom Weiskopf, Seve Ballesteros and Brian Barnes all competed around the course.

Kington

GF: £22 STATS: par 70, sss 69, 5,961 yards

T: 01544 231 320 W: kingtongolf.co.uk

At 1,284ft above sea level, Kington is the highest golf club in England. With panoramic views from the course encompassing the Brecon Beacons National Park, the Black Mountains, the Radnorshire Hills, Hergest Ridge as well as the Malvern and Clee Hills, there are few more spectacular settings for golf anywhere in England. The layout has the playing characteristics of a links – firm and fast-running fairways, heather and gorse and tricky undulating greens.



Church Stretton

GF: £20 STATS: par 66, sss 65, 5,024 yards

T: 01694 722281 W: churchstrettongolfclub.co.uk

It appears that Church Stretton in Shropshire is one of relatively few courses the Great Triumvirate of Vardon, Braid and Taylor have all played. Indeed the first two also made alterations to the original 1898 layout at some stage. To say the opening holes are quirky would be an understatement. All are par 3s – the 1st is just downright hard, the 2nd may see an understruck ball return to your feet such is the severity of the slope, and the blind 3rd may require a wing and a prayer first time out. But once you’ve made your way up into the hills, the views are simply magnificent.