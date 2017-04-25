The European Tour is still in Asia this week, check out who the Golf Monthly Tipster has picked to do well with these Volvo China Open Golf Betting Tips

Volvo China Open Golf Betting Tips

This week the European Tour have their second event is as many weeks in Asia with the Volvo China Open, played for the second year in a row at Topwin Golf & Country Club.

Last season the event was won by Haotong Li, who triumphed by three shots, and he is 40/1 to win again this season.

Favourites for the event are last week’s winner Bernd Wiesberger (8/1), Ross Fisher (10/1) and Joost Luiten (20/1).

Volvo China Open Golf Betting Tips Advised Bets

Peter Uihlein 4 points each way at 28/1 with Bet On Brazil – The American has been playing very solid this season, and without the spectacular performance means his odds are very attractive. Had to withdraw from the event last season due to injury, but is fully fit now and has a best finish of 8th in a Volvo China Open.

Jeunghun Wang 2 points each way at 50/1 with Bet On Brazil – The Korean has rather gone off the boil since his victory in Qatar – but has had three victories in the past year and is ranked 52nd in the world for a reason.

Scott Hend 2 points each way at 66/1 with Bet On Brazil – The Aussie is certainly not in as good form as last season where at this time of the year he had knotched up a victory and a couple of other top 10s. He finished in 6th place here in 2016 and also finished 2nd in the event way back in 2007 – always a danger in this part of the world.

Sam Brazel 1 point each way at 150/1 with Bet On Brazil – These odds don’t really add up, won the Hong Kong Open at the end of 2016, has missed only one cut all season and has the game suited for this course.