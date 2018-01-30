Expand Best Laser Rangefinders 2018

Waste Management Phoenix Open Golf Betting Tips Advised Bets

Hideki Matsuyama 10 points to win at 10/1 with Sportnation.bet – I am always on the lookout for a horse for a course, and when that horse is a two-time defending champion who is world number 5 at odds that I consider to be too long, I am not going to miss out – I suggest you don’t either.

Tony Finau 3 points each way at 40/1 with Sportnation.bet – Four top 10s in his last eight starts he is one of the hottest golfers on the PGA Tour. Hits the ball a mile, shoots more birdies than Elmer Fudd. Not got the best record at Phoenix for some reason, expect that to change this year.

Ryan Palmer 2 points each way at 66/1 with Sportnation.bet – The Texan was 2nd here in 2015 and lost out in a play-off last week at Torrey Pines. Hits the ball a mile and can go silly low, perfect for this venue.

Beau Hossler 1 point each way at 100/1 with Sportnation.bet – Was one of my hot tips at the end of last season, he has had a good start to this year without doing anything spectacular. Has the attributes to finish really well this week.

As ever please do bet responsibly and the best of luck to you