The German was one back with one to play needing an eagle the last to win his 35th Champions Tour title...

Bernhard Langer Eagles Last To Win 35th Champions Tour Title

Bernhard Langer stood on the 72nd tee one stroke back of Scott Verplank knowing he needed an eagle on the par-5 to win his 35th Champions Tour title.

The German made it to take his season’s tally to six victories, a career-best for him on the Senior’s circuit.

He won the Dominion Energy Charity Classic in Richmond, Virginia – the first of the three Charles Schwab Playoff events.

Watch the final putt here:

“I was missing so many putts today, and finally I made one,” Langer said.

Surprisingly, the 60-year-old said he wasn’t even confident of holing it.

Related: Bernhard Langer wins Senior Open

“The confidence wasn’t that high, to tell you the truth.

“I had a very similar putt just on 17 that was about 7 or 8 inches left to right, and I made a really good stroke, but I left it an inch short or 2 inches.

“I was going to make sure I got this one to the hole.”

Related: Bernhard Langer’s 1982 Masters debut

Verplank shot a six-under-par 66 but missed a five footer on the last. He was two groups ahead of Langer.

“I had a chance to be better than I was, so I’ve got no one to blame but myself,” he said.

“I just hit kind of a bad putt.”

“He obviously plays with supreme confidence, and he’s won so many times. He’s a great champion.”

Related: Anchoring debate erupts on the Champions Tour

Langer has amassed $3,317,359 this season alone on the Champions Tour for an eye-watering total of $24,239,350 in his 10 seasons with the over 50s.

That’s more than twice as much as he earnt during his career playing on the European and PGA Tours.

He has now won 35 Champions Tour titles, the 2nd most of all time, and is 10 behind Jay Haas who has won 45.

Don’t forget to follow Golf Monthly on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram