WATCH: Dustin Johnson Nearly Aces 433-Yard Par-4

The world number one was making use of his length during the Sentry Tournament of Champions final round.

DJ left himself a mere tap-in for eagle at the 433-yard par-4 12th.

He had previously eagled it the day before and played the hole in five-under for the week.

The American shot a closing eight-under-par 65 in the final round to win 2018’s first PGA Tour event by a massive eight strokes.

He has now won 17 times on Tour.

