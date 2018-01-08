The world number one nearly made a hole-in-one on a par-4 during the Sentry Tournament of Champions final round
WATCH: Dustin Johnson Nearly Aces 433-Yard Par-4
The world number one was making use of his length during the Sentry Tournament of Champions final round.
DJ left himself a mere tap-in for eagle at the 433-yard par-4 12th.
He had previously eagled it the day before and played the hole in five-under for the week.
Watch the video here:
The American shot a closing eight-under-par 65 in the final round to win 2018’s first PGA Tour event by a massive eight strokes.
He has now won 17 times on Tour.
