The American made an ace during the final round of the Chubb Classic on the PGA Tour Champions

WATCH: John Daly Makes Hole-In-One

John Daly made a stunning hole-in-one during the final round of the Chubb Classic on the PGA Tour Champions.

Watch his ace here:

He aced the 16th hole, just three holes after making an eagle on the par-5 13th.

Related: John Daly puts Claret Jug up for auction

Daly shot rounds of 68, 68 and 67 to finish in a 8th place.

Don’t forget to follow Golf Monthly on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram