The world number two lit up the Stadium hole during round one of the Waste Management Phoenix Open

WATCH: Jon ‘RAHMBO’ Rahm Dons Bandana For Stadium Hole Birdie

They say golf needs personalities and Jon Rahm may be the breath of fresh air this game needs.

The colourful Spaniard is quickly becoming one of the world’s biggest golfing stars, and he lit up the Stadium 16th hole during round one of the Farmers Insurance Open.

Playing with Phil Mickelson, the world number two hit it close on 16 before donning a ‘RAHMBO’ bandana to make a much-celebrated birdie.

Lefty, who played first, also stuck it close and made a 2.

The four-time winner is now up to world number two and is in good position at TPC Scottsdale after an opening round of four-under-par.

