WATCH: Justin Thomas Holes Out For Eagle On 18 At WGC Mexico

Justin Thomas had 121 yards into the final hole at the WGC-Mexico Championship and incredibly holed-out for an eagle to set the target at -16 at Chapultepec GC.

The world number three made a bogey on the par-3 17th and bounced back with this stunning wedge shot into the last.

Thomas watched as his ball pitched pin-high before it bounced and spun back into the hole.

He turned to caddie Jimmy Johnson and said, “Come on baby, let’s go!”

Watch the shot here:

JT currently sits at 16-under-par and may well lift his first WGC trophy later on.

The 24-year-old had a slow start to the tournament but played the final two days in 16 under par.

Sitting 11 strokes off the lead after 36 holes, Thomas broke the course record on Saturday with a 62 and closed with a 64 on Sunday.

He won last week at the Honda Classic and currently has eight PGA Tour titles in his trophy cabinet including the Wanamaker Trophy after winning the 2017 USPGA Championship.

