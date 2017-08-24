WATCH: Kaymer’s Caddie And Crowd Sing You’ll Never Walk Alone To Thomas Bjorn

The Dane is making his 500th European Tour start this week at Made In Denmark...

European Ryder Cup Captain Thomas Bjorn is making his 500th European Tour start this week at Made In Denmark and he has a special memory to look back on from round one.

As the Liverpool fan approached the 16th green, Craig Connelly, Martin Kaymer’s caddie, and the crowd at the famous par-3 at Himmerland Golf and Spa Resort sang a rendition of You’ll Never Walk Alone.

Watch the video:

Bjorn has won 15 times on the European Tour and captains Europe in the 2018 Ryder Cup at Le Golf National in Paris.

