Tournament host Lee Westwood took victory in the entertaining British Masters Hero Challenge at Close House, here are the highlights...

WATCH: Lee Westwood Wins Hero Challenge

Lee Westwood got his British Masters week off to the perfect start with victory in the Hero Challenge.

3,000 fans were crammed around the 18th hole at Close House to watch eight stars of the European Tour battle it out on the short Hero Challenge par-3 hole.

Four quarter final matches took place before the semis and the final. In the event of a tie on a hole, it went to a chipping shootout from just off the green.

In the end, tournament host Lee Westwood beat Sergio Garcia in the final to win the £10,000 first prize.

Watch the highlights below:

Miguel Angel Jimenez vs Sergio Garcia

Miguel lost out to the Masters champion:

Danny Willett vs Bernd Wiesberger

After a tie, Wiesberger took down the 2016 Masters champion in a chipping shooutout:

Lee Westwood vs Ross Fisher

Westy beat Ross Fisher to progress to the semis:

Matt Fitzpatrick vs Martin Kaymer

Kaymer made a tidy birdie to beat 2015 winner Matt Fitzpatrick:

Westwood then beat Kaymer in the semis despite the German trying to put the host off:

Sergio came through Wiesberger to face Westwood in the final:

And it was the Englishman and tournament host who took the prize:

The British Masters gets underway on Thursday, here’s how to watch it on Sky Sports.

Alex Noren defends the title after winning last year at The Grove.

Matt Fitzpatrick won his first European Tour title at the 2015 British Masters at Woburn, which was the tournament’s first playing since 2008.

This year, Rory McIlroy makes his first appearance in the event since 2008. He headlines a field including the likes of Sergio Garcia, Alex Noren, Matt Fitzpatrick and Lee Westwood.

