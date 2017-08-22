The European Tour makes the trip to the Himmerland Resort and Spa in Denmark this week, here's how to tune in

How To Watch Made In Denmark On Sky Sports

It’s a special week on the European Tour with the Made In Denmark tournament, which has been one of the season’s highlights since its inception in 2014.

Big crowd numbers have made the event a treat for spectators to watch both on course and at home.

The natural amphitheatre around the par-3 16th (pictured above), now known as “Himmerland Hill,” delivers a wonderful atmosphere with huge galleries cheering every shot and squeaking their plastic “birdies.”

It even played witness to a proposal in 2015, when Danish player Andreas Harto made a birdie before getting down on one knee. Watch the video below:

Related: How to watch this week’s PGA Tour action

This year Thomas Pieters defends the trophy after he won last time out to secure a wildcard pick for the 2016 European Ryder Cup Team.

The Belgian began the week with a 62 whilst playing with captain Darren Clarke and ended at 17 under par to beat Bradley Dredge by one for his third European Tour title.

Read our Made In Denmark preview here.

How To Watch Made In Denmark On Sky Sports

Sky Sports will be showing all four days of Made In Denmark live on Sky Sports Golf.

Coverage gets underway from 10am on Thursday and Friday, and 12pm on the weekend.

TV Coverage:

Thursday 24 – Sky Sports Golf from 10am

Friday 25 – Sky Sports Golf from 10am

Saturday 26 – Sky Sports Golf from 12pm

Sunday 27 – Sky Sports Golf from 12pm

Not a Sky Sports customer and want to watch Made In Denmark?

Why not buy a Now TV pass? For £6.99 you can get a day pass, if you just wish to watch one of the rounds, or for just £10.99 you can get a week pass to see the whole tournament.

Buy a Now TV Sky Sports Day Pass for £6.99

Buy a Now TV Sky Sports Week Pass for £10.99

Will you be tuning in this week? Let us know your predictions on our social channels.

Don’t forget to follow Golf Monthly on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.