WATCH: Mark Leishman Nutmegs Cameraman With Shank

Marc Leishman made a bit of a meal of the 18th hole in the final round of the Dell Technologies Championship, and even hit his ball through a cameraman’s legs in the process of making a bogey on the closing par-5.

He came up well short with his second shot to the final green and was forced to chop out of some shrubbery, but shanked it towards a cameraman.

Somehow the cameraman opened his legs with cat-like reflexes and Leishman’s ball trundled past him into the rough.

Perhaps he shouldn’t have been standing there, but it didn’t look like Leishman had asked him to move.

It wasn’t the day the Aussie had hoped for, despite playing the front nine in six under 30 with six birdies and three pars.

He came home in 40, five over par with five bogeys and four pars to end in third place on his own at -13, four behind Justin Thomas.

Leishman has moved up to 7th in the FedEx Cup rankings from 20th at the start of the week, that guarantees his spot in the season-ending Tour Championship at East Lake.

