The two-time major winner showed his support for Tiger Woods in a two-minute video posted on twitter

Watch Martin Kaymer’s Classy Tribute To Tiger Woods

Two-time major winner Martin Kaymer posted a video on twitter in support of Tiger Woods after the world reacted to the American’s DUI arrest on Monday.

In the video, the German referenced “so many comments” as “so unfair and very disrespectful”

In the video, Kaymer says:

“Everyone who is involved in golf was changed by his legacy, by his play, by so many things that he’s done.

“He brought cultures together, he made races, african americans, feel more comfortable to play golf

