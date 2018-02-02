During round one of the Waste Management Phoenix Open, Ollie Schniederjans reminded us just how hard golf really is...

WATCH: Ollie Schniederjans Putts It Into Water

Putting is hard, we know that.

But this clip reminds us just how difficult getting the ball into the hole really is…

Related: How to improve your putting feel

World number 111 Ollie Schniederjans, who has won on the Web.com Tour and been competing on the PGA Tour for a while now, actually putted his ball into the water on the 17th hole at TPC Scottsdale.

If he can do it…what chance have us mere mortals got?!

Watch the video below:

The American made bogey on the 17th and parred the last for a three-under-par 68.

Follow Golf Monthly on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram