With all the talk of distance in professional golf, this just adds fuel to the already-burning fire...

WATCH: PGA Tour Player Hits 3-Iron 329 Yards

There’s been a lot of chat about distance in professional golf lately.

Tiger Woods said he expected 8,000 yard courses soon, Gary Player tweeted how he was ‘sad the Old Course had been brought to her knees by equipment’ after low scoring in the Dunhill Links Championship and USGA CEO Mike David recently said “we do not think distance is necessarily good for the game”.

At the Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Lanto Griffin – who was part of the team to break the fastest hole record this week – hit a 3-iron a whopping 329 yards.

Now that may sound long, but when you consider that John Daly and Tiger Woods weren’t even averaging 300 yards with their drivers 20 years ago, it’s massive.

Watch the video here:

The Pebble Beach Pro-Am concludes on Sunday. Jordan Spieth won last year by four strokes.

