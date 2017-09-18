The four-time major winner was challenged by Cristiano Ronaldo...

WATCH: Rory McIlroy Shows Off His Football Skills

The former world number one was challenged by Cristiano Ronaldo to show off his best football trick…

Hey @cristiano! I accept your #CR7Challenge!! Here is my best trick! 🤷🏼‍♂️⚽️👍 A post shared by RORY (@rorymcilroy) on Sep 18, 2017 at 8:17am PDT

Today marked 10 years since Rory McIlroy turned professional.

Related: Rory McIlroy’s 30-minute warm-up routine

Related: Rory McIlroy’s gym routine

Related: Rory McIlroy – How I practice

The Ulsterman confirmed his spot in next week’s British Masters at Close House, a tournament he’s not played in since 2008.

Don’t forget to follow Golf Monthly on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.