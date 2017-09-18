The four-time major winner was challenged by Cristiano Ronaldo...
WATCH: Rory McIlroy Shows Off His Football Skills
The former world number one was challenged by Cristiano Ronaldo to show off his best football trick…
Today marked 10 years since Rory McIlroy turned professional.
Related: Rory McIlroy’s 30-minute warm-up routine
Related: Rory McIlroy’s gym routine
Related: Rory McIlroy – How I practice
The Ulsterman confirmed his spot in next week’s British Masters at Close House, a tournament he’s not played in since 2008.
Don’t forget to follow Golf Monthly on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.