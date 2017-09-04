WATCH: Sergio Garcia Breaks Putter And Putts With Driver, 3 Wood And Iron

The Masters champ broke his putter during the third round of the Dell Technologies Championship and was forced to putt with his 3 wood, driver and an iron for the rest of the round

WATCH: Sergio Garcia Breaks Putter And Putts With 3 Wood

Sergio Garcia was forced to putt with his driver, 3 wood and an iron for his final 14 holes during the third round of the Dell Technologies Championship after breaking his putter in anger.

The Spaniard appeared to smash his flat stick on the ground in anger on the fourth hole and bent the shaft, meaning it was against the rules to continue putting with it.

A PGA Tour rules official confirmed Garcia had hit it onto a sprinkler head which had altered his putter’s loft and lie.

However, that didn’t seem to matter – as he holed this beauty with his 3 wood for birdie on the short par-4 4th…

*Note that he still birdied the hole on which he broke his putter…perhaps it wasn’t worth it*

He then struggled with four bogeys in his next five holes to go out in 39 and three over par.

Putting with the 3 wood didn’t last too long though, as Garcia apparently missed a tiddler with the 3 wood so began putting with his driver.

He then went to the iron…

Sergio ended the round with a four over par 75, which included a double bogey seven on the closing par-5 18th.

He stands at two over for the tournament in a tie for 53rd, 14 shots behind leaders Justin Thomas and Mark Leishman at -12.

Paul Casey lies just one off the lead with 18 holes to play at -11.

