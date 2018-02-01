The Waste Management Phoenix Open Pro-Am featured a streaker who was later confirmed as drunk

WATCH: Drunk Streaker Invades Waste Management Phoenix Open

The Waste Management Phoenix Open always throws up surprises but this footage from yesterday’s Pro-Am is quite extraordinary.

It shows a nude man, who was later confirmed as drunk, prancing around on one of TPC Scottsdale’s fairways with no sign of any security approaching him for around a minute.

The streaker looks to have invaded the drivable par-4 17th hole and was seen practising his golf swing, doing some break dancing and playing around in a bunker.

Sgt. Ben Hoster, a spokesman for Scottsdale police, said the man “showed signs and symptoms of alcohol intoxication.”

Watch the video here:

Warning: Contains nudity, although footage is filmed from a safe distance

The tournament gets underway today, you can read our preview and see TV times here.

World number five Hideki Matsuyama has won the Waste Management Phoenix Open both of the last two years in playoffs. He beat Rickie Fowler in 2016 and Byeong-Hun An last time out.

