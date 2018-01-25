The 14-time major winner almost made a hole-in-one on Torrey Pines South Course's 16th hole during the Farmers Insurance Open round one

WATCH: Tiger Woods Almost Makes An Ace On Return

Woods was on form in the opening round of the Farmers Insurance Open, and nearly made his first hole-in-one since 1998.

Tiger Woods impresses in level-par opening round at the Farmers

He hit it to 8 inches on Torrey Pines South Course’s 16th hole, the closest anyone had hit it all day.

Watch the video:

