The 14-time major winner looks closer to a return after he posted a video hitting a drive

WATCH: Tiger Woods Back Hitting Drivers

Tiger Woods has posted yet another video of his swing, this time with the driver in hand.

The American posted a video on social media with the caption ‘Making progress’.

In the short clip he hits a cut and is clearly seen still using the 2016 TaylorMade M2.

Watch it here:

Less than a week ago he was seen hitting iron shots at a clinic.

The 14-time major winner was filmed hitting balls at the Tiger Woods Invitational, a three day event in Pebble Beach hosted by the Tiger Woods Foundation.

Woods seemed to be turning through the ball very well and even threw in a club twirl in the video we’ve seen.

Related: Take our Ultimate Tiger Woods Quiz

The 14-time major winner was joined by fellow Kevin Chappell at Monterey Peninsula Country Club.

Have a look at his swing below:

Thoughts on Woods’ swing? That top of the backswing position is as perfect as its ever been and he seemed to really go at it. Let’s hope his back is okay.

These new videos emerge just a week a couple of weeks after he posted a clip of his swing for the first time since his fourth back surgery in April, with the caption ‘Smooth iron shots’:

That was after he posted this video in late August of him practising his pitching, which, unsurprisingly, sent the internet giddy.

He recently hinted that he may never compete professionally again at the Presidents Cup, where he was a vice captain to Steve Stricker, but these new videos must be evidence that he is trying to give it a go.

Can he come back and compete again on Tour? Let us know on our Facebook and Twitter pages.Related: How Tiger Woods’ swing has changed.

Don’t forget to follow Golf Monthly on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram