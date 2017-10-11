The 14-time major winner looks closer to a return after more videos emerged of his swing

WATCH: Tiger Woods Back Hitting Full Shots & Club Twirls

Tiger Woods’ return looks more likely after the 14-time major winner was filmed hitting balls at the Tiger Woods Invitational, a three day event in Pebble Beach hosted by the Tiger Woods Foundation.

Woods seemed to be turning through the ball very well and even threw in a club twirl in the video we’ve seen.

Related: Take our Ultimate Tiger Woods Quiz

The 14-time major winner was joined by fellow Kevin Chappell at Monterey Peninsula Country Club.

Have a look at his swing below:

Thoughts on Woods’ swing? That top of the backswing position is as perfect as its ever been and he seemed to really go at it. Let’s hope his back is okay.

This new video emerges just a week after he posted a clip of his swing for the first time since his fourth back surgery in April, with the caption ‘Smooth iron shots’:

That was after he posted this video in late August of him practising his pitching, which, unsurprisingly, sent the internet giddy.

He recently hinted that he may never compete professionally again at the Presidents Cup, where he was a vice captain to Steve Stricker, but these new videos must be evidence that he is trying to give it a go.

Can he come back and compete again on Tour? Let us know on our Facebook and Twitter pages.

We saw earlier this year, when playing with Jason Day and Dustin Johnson at Torrey Pines, that he can’t keep up with the big boys in terms of length anymore, but as we know, golf is about the short game and what do you think Tiger has been practising the most this year with his surgery?

Related: How Tiger Woods’ swing has changed

Anyway, let’s not get ahead of ourselves.

The 79-time PGA Tour winner must stay healthy to have any kind of success on the golf course and at 41 years of age, there’s no real reason to rush.

Don’t forget to follow Golf Monthly on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram