How is Tiger's swing looking ahead of his return today? Well, he missed just one fairway during yesterday's pro-am...

WATCH: Tiger Woods Misses One Fairway During Pro-Am

Tiger Woods returns today at the Hero World Challenge and golf fans across the globe will be wondering what shape his game is in.

Well, we don’t want to raise expectations too high but the 14-time major winner is having great success off the tee in his preparations.

Woods’ distance with the driver has impressed the likes of Rickie Fowler, Brad Faxon and Patrick Reed, and Tiger missed just one fairway yesterday.

Watch all 18 of his pro-am tee shots here:

Woods was around “3-4 under” for his round according to @GCTigerTracker on Twitter, which included an eagle at the par-4 seventh after he drove the green.

