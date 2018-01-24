Woods makes his first start this week at the Farmers Insurance Open, here are some of his swings from practice

WATCH: Tiger Woods Swing Sequences 2018

Tiger Woods returns this week at Torrey Pines for his first start of 2018.

Woods has won eight times at the San Diego venue including the US Open in 2008 – his last major victory.

We’ve been trawling social media to see some of Tiger’s swings from this week and there are quite a few out there.

The signs are looking incredibly positive. The 14-time major winner is swinging at it fast with no signs of pain on the back he’s had four surgeries on.

Here’s Woods birdieing his 1st hole in the Farmers Insurance Open Pro-Am:

Woods on the fourth hole in the Pro-Am:

The 79-time PGA Tour winner has put the new TaylorMade M3 440 driver into play and this video shows him hitting it full-out on the driving range:

Here’s another with the big stick in slo-mo:

Woods looked to like this tee shot with his fairway wood:

Another driver swing from Monday practice:

Here’s a nice clip of Woods unleashing a fairway wood. He played his practice round with former world number one and 2015 Farmers Insurance Open winner Jason Day:

A great DTL iron swing from the driving range:

Tiger face-on fairway wood tee shot:

How’s it looking? 🐅 A post shared by PGA TOUR (@pgatour) on Jan 23, 2018 at 7:42am PST

How do you rate Woods’ new 2018 swing? And how do you think he’ll get on this week at Torrey Pines?

