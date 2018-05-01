The event is back at Quail Hollow this year, where Justin Thomas won the USPGA Championship last season

Wells Fargo Championship Golf Betting Tips

The PGA Tour is back at the venue of the 2017 USPGA Championship for the Wells Fargo Championship at Quail Hollow Golf Club.

Last season Brian Harman won the event where the event was played at Eagle Point as the course was being readied for the final Major of the year.

The winner of the USPGA Championship in 2017 was of course Justin Thomas, and he is one of the favourites to win this week at 10/1.

The shortest price is the player who has had the most success in the event in the past and that is Rory McIlroy, he played so well at the Masters before fading in the final round, he has had incredible success at Quail Hollow winning here twice before, he is 13/2 to win this week.

