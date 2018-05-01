The event is back at Quail Hollow this year, where Justin Thomas won the USPGA Championship last season
Wells Fargo Championship Golf Betting Tips
The PGA Tour is back at the venue of the 2017 USPGA Championship for the Wells Fargo Championship at Quail Hollow Golf Club.
Last season Brian Harman won the event where the event was played at Eagle Point as the course was being readied for the final Major of the year.
The winner of the USPGA Championship in 2017 was of course Justin Thomas, and he is one of the favourites to win this week at 10/1.
The shortest price is the player who has had the most success in the event in the past and that is Rory McIlroy, he played so well at the Masters before fading in the final round, he has had incredible success at Quail Hollow winning here twice before, he is 13/2 to win this week.
Justin Thomas 10 points to win at 10/1 with Sportnation.bet – The course suits the big hitter just so well, and he was incredible in his victory back in August. I see him having further success, and think he might even be a little over-priced.
Tony Finau 3 points each way at 33/1 with Sportnation.bet – A win is round the corner, top 6 again last week, has the perfect game for the course, and would be a really popular winner on Tour.
Alex Noren 2 points each way at 40/1 with Sportnation.bet – As ever the underrated Swede finds himself well down the odds even though he is 17th in the world, don’t miss out on this value.
Beau Hossler 1 point each way at 80/1 with Sportnation.bet – Already 230 places better in the world rankings than he was at the end of 2017, he seems far too long at a course that should be a good fit to his game.
Please bet responsibly. 18+