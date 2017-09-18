The American was out first on Sunday at the BMW Championship and ran, threw clubs at his caddie and took pins out himself

Wesley Bryan Shoots 69 In 1 Hour 29 Minutes

In an era where professional tournament rounds can take up to five and a half hours, Wesley Bryan has set a precedent by playing a full round on Tour in less than an hour and a half!

This year’s RBC Heritage champion set a record on Sunday at the BMW Championship for the fast round ever recorded on Tour.

Danny Lee withdrew on Saturday meaning 69 players were left in the field, so Bryan was out on his own on Sunday morning at Conway Farms.

The American had no chance of qualifying for East Lake next week, where the top 30 in the FedEx Cup rankings progress, and somehow got round in just one hour and 29 minutes, shooting a two under par round of 69 in the process!

Bryan was throwing clubs at his caddie, running down fairways and even took out flags himself. He also tapped in a few putts with his wedge.

In the end, he birdied the 18th to get round in less than an hour and a half and collapsed onto his back – as did his caddie.

The American averaged just under five minutes per hole.

Highlights of Bryan’s final round here:

The group behind him were still on the 8th hole by the time he had finished!

Bryan has beaten the previous record set by Kevin Na who played 18 holes in level par 70 at East Lake in one hour and 59 minutes during the final round of last year’s Tour Championship.

