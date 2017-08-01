Expand 12 Best Putters 2017

WGC Bridgestone Invitational Golf Betting Tips Advised Bets

Brooks Koepka 5 points each way at 17/1 with Bet On Brazil – The US Open Champion followed that up with a Tied 6th finish at the Open Champion. Is one of the most dominant ball strikers in the world at the moment and I expect him to do very well this weekend – was 6th here in 2015.

Justin Thomas 2 points each way at 40/1 with Bet On Brazil – Has been a little off of late with three missed cuts in a row, but this has been the pattern of his season, with three wins and five other top 10s interspersed with six non weekend appearances. Was 33rd in his rookie appearance here last season.

Thomas Pieters 2 points each way at 55/1 with Bet On Brazil – This course is built for the power game of the Belgian. Having said that I would have struggled to pick him if his odds had been any shorter sue to some mixed recent form. Top 5 finishes in the Mexico Championship and The Masters means he is still one to consider.

Kevin Kisner 1 point each way at 80/1 with Bet On Brazil – Loves playing par 70 courses, one of the best performers this season on the PGA Tour and was 16th here in 2016. Love him at these odds.

Ross Fisher 1 point each way at 125/1 with Bet On Brazil – The Englishman gets a pick because of his awesome ball striking and that he has finished Top 6 in all the WGC events this season. Has had six top tens worldwide this year.