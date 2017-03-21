This season the tours are at the Austin Country Club in Texas. Check out who we think will do well with these WGC–Dell Match Play Golf Betting Tips

WGC – Dell Technologies Match Play Golf Betting Tips

The second World Golf Championship event of the season is the WGC – Dell Technologies Match Play being played at the Austin Country Club in Austin Texas.

Now this mammoth event is a very tricky one to sort – it starts Wednesday – and there are three days of group matches before head-to-head knockouts happen over the weekend.

There are 16 groups of 4 players with only the player who finishes top of their group going through.

Last season Jason Day played superbly to see off Louis Oosthuizen in the final, Day is 16/1 this week while Oosthuizen is 50/1 to go one step better than last season.

This tournament as with most matchplay events is all about trying to keep you picks apart, so I have gone for a single individual in each quarter of the draw.

WGC–Dell Match Play Golf Betting Tips Advised Bets

Rory McIlroy 10 points to win at 7/1 with Bet on Brazil – It doesn’t happen often that I go with a short-priced favourite, but I just cannot overlook Rory. Played well last week to finish top 5 and lost in the semi finals here last season to an inspired Jason Day – has had matchplay success in the past. #GoRors

Tommy Fleetwood 2 points each way at 50/1 with Bet On Brazil – Gas a tricky side of the draw but the Englishman has shown his class recently, won in Abu Dhabi, 2nd in the last WGC in Mexico and Top 10 again last week. Managed to get to the quarter finals in this event back in 2015.

Thomas Pieters 2 points each way at 50/1 with Bet On Brazil – The big-hitting Belgian is going to give anyone he comes up against a fright. Has had two top 5s on this side of Atlantic already this season, has played in the event before where he won, lost and halved matches, and let us not forget his outstanding performance at the Ryder Cup last year. His match v Bubba Watson will be a cracker.

Bill Haas 1 point each way at 100/1 with Bet On Brazil – Shocked to see him at such long odds, came through a tough group last season and as he is the only American in his group this year think he will get to the knock out stages again – very consistent all season, don’t miss out on him.