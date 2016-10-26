This week is the final WGC event of the year, check out who the GM Tipster fancies with these WGC-HSBC Champions Golf Betting Tips

WGC-HSBC Champions Golf Betting Tips

This week is the final WGC event of the year with most of the world’s best players teeing it up in Sheshan International Golf Club in Shanghai, China for the WGC-HSBC Champions.

Last season the event was won by a Brit – as Scotland’s Russell Knox won the biggest event of his career to date. If you think the Scot can win again then he is 40/1.

The event is missing Jordan Spieth and Jason Day from its field, but there are still some huge names in the field including Rory McIlroy (9/2) and Dustin Johnson (6/1).

The event this week is due to have a bit of dodgy weather around, making it a tougher course to play than usual. Hitting fairways and greens is going to be vital.

WGC-HSBC Champions Golf Betting Tips Advised Bets

Hideki Matsuyama 5 points each way at 20/1 – Is in incredible form, with a 5th, 1st and 2nd in his last three starts. Superb ball striker and someone I expect to be in contention on Sunday.

Alex Noren 3 points each way at 40/1 – Probably the most in form player in the world of the last month or so, three wins in his last nine starts and now is inside the world’s top 20 – his odds are too long to ignore.

Tyrell Hatton 2 points each way at 75/1 – Won the Dunhill Links Championship a fortnight ago, and has been playing solid all season, odds are far too long, even with Rory and DJ in the field.

Scott Hend 1 point each way at 100/1 – Yes I know, Hend again… but how can you ignore at triple digit odds? Was 14 under par for his final two rounds last week and leads the Asian Order of Merit – played in 2015 and was Top 20.

Matthew Fitzpatrick 1 point each way at 100/1 – If the weather turns wet then avoiding the deep rough from the tee and around the green is going to be vital. Fitzpatrick is always steady and could stay out of harm’s way. Was also 7th here last year let’s not forget!