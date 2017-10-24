This week is the final WGC event of the year, check out who the GM Tipster fancies with these WGC HSBC Champions Golf Betting Tips

WGC HSBC Champions Golf Betting Tips

The final World Golf Championship event of the year is this week with the WGC HSBC Champions.

Last season the event was won in incredible style by Hideki Matsuyama, who ran away from the field – he is 10/1 to defend the title this year.

Favourite for the event is World Number One Dustin Johnson who is 8/1 to take home the spoils.

WGC HSBC Champions Golf Betting Tips Advised Bets

Tyrrell Hatton 5 points each way at 20/1 with Sportnation.bet – When he is hot he is very hot, his last four starts he has finished 3rd, 8th, 1st and 1st. Was 23rd here last season in his second appearance in the event so has course knowledge. His price is inflated with the big PGA Tour players in attendance, but still getting behind him.

Ross Fisher 4 points each way at 25/1 with Sportnation.bet – The Englishman is having a really solid season, finished second behind Hatton in both his last two events and has eight top 10s without a victory. At his highest World Ranking since 2010 – he has finished in the top 10 in this event twice already.

Alex Noren 2 points each way at 50/1 with Sportnation.bet – Two top 20s for the Swede in this event in the past, the world number 16 is again undervalued for no visible reason. If he was American I reckon he would be around the 20/1 mark for this week, don’t miss out on him.

Scott Hend 1 point each way at 200/1 with Sportnation.bet – As outsiders go here is one that regular readers of the column know I go for regularly. The Aussie is a very long price for someone who plays so well in Asia. Won the Asian Order of Merit last season and has three top 25 finishes at this course.

Please bet responsibly and the best of luck.