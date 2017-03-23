First round highlights from the WGC-Match Play where Rory McIlroy was defeated by Soren Kjeldsen. By James Stroud

WGC Match Play First Round Highlights

There were a number of huge surprises on the first day in the WGC-Dell Technologies Matchplay at Austin Country Club.

Rory McIlroy, the number 2 seed, was the first to suffer a surprise defeat as he succumbed 2 and 1 to an in-form Soren Kjeldsen.

Despite this defeat there was no shortage of highlights from the four-time major winner, including this incredible 410 yard drive at the Par 5 12th.

Amazingly this was not the longest drive of the day, with Jon Rahm eclipsing McIlroy’s effort with a 416 yard drive of his own at the same hole.

Jordan Spieth would also suffer a huge upset as he fell 4 and 2 to Japan’s Hideto Tanihara.

Jason Day was forced to withdraw after 6 holes in his match against Pat Perez and will play no further part in the tournament.

Day’s mother has recently been diagnosed with terminal lung cancer and he was in visible distress following his withdrawal.

World number one Dustin Johnson cruised past 2012 US Open champion Webb Simpson 5 and 3.

Elsewhere, Patrick Reed had to settle with a half-point against Jason Dufner.

The number 9 seed made a very unconventional par on the 18th to ensure he shared the points.

Abu Dhabi HSBC Champion Tommy Fleetwood continued his fine form as he recorded a 1 up victory against Zach Johnson in group 16.

The Race to Dubai leader hit a number of fine shots in his round, including this one at the 10th.

Phil Mickelson made the perfect start to his tournament as he defeated Si Woo Kim.

The American made a fast start to his day as he surged into a 4 up lead after just 7 holes before closing out a 5 and 3 victory.

Sergio Garcia made a very risky play in his match with Shane Lowry as he decided to use the driver from the fairway.

The execution was probably not what the Spaniard was after but he would definitely have been relieved with the end result.

Marc Leishman followed up his win last week with a 3 and 2 triumph over Lee Westwood.

Last week’s winner at the Arnold Palmer Invitational was awarded PGA Tour’s shot of the day with this exquisite shot at the 13th.

It was an entertaining day of golf and there will be more stunning shots over the next few days.