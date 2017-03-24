Second round highlights from the WGC-Match Play where Rory McIlroy was knocked out of the competition. By James Stroud

WGC Match Play Second Round Highlights

Rory McIlroy was eliminated from the tournament without playing a shot on Thursday.

The four time major winner was handed a walkover following Gary Woodland’s withdrawal but Soren Kjeldsen’s win over Emiliano Grillo means the world number 2 cannot qualify from his group.

McIlroy will instead be forced to play a dead rubber against Grillo on Friday.

Woodland cited family issues as his reason for withdrawing. Fransesco Molinari also withdrew from the competition following his loss against Thongchai Jaidee with a wrist injury.

Alonsgside Kjeldsen, World number 11 Alex Noren also ensured his progress to the last 16 with a 3 and 2 victory over Bernd Wiesberger.

This superb bunker shot from the Swede on the par 5 12th was awarded PGA Tour’s shot of the day.

Tyrell Hatton made it two wins from two as he overcame Jeunghun Wang 2 up thanks to a series of long range putts.

Jordan Spieth made amends for yesterday’s defeat to Hideto Tanihara by defeating Yuta Ikeda 4 and 2.

In the other group 5 game, Ryan Moore and Tanihara both finished well to share the spoils.

Dustin Johnson had no trouble beating Martin Kaymer 3 and 2, but was somewhat fortuitous on the par 5 16th as his third shot clattered into the German’s ball.

Ross Fisher eclipsed Rory McIlroy’s tee shot yesterday by hitting a 423 yard drive of his own on the par 5 12th.

The Englishman would go on to record an impressive 2 and 1 victory over 4th seed, Hideki Matsuyama.

Marc Leishman may have lost his second group game against Pat Perez 2 and 1, but he did manage to execute this audacious effort on the par 5 16th.

His driver off the deck looked a lot better than Sergio Garcia’s effort on Wednesday and the Australian would have been ecstatic with the final result as his effort finished 12 feet away from the hole.

William McGirt continued his exquisite run of par-saves as he chipped in on the 16th on route to a 2 and 1 victory over Branden Grace.

Si Woo Kim managed to salvage a halve against J.B Holmes following this bunker shot on the last.

Unfortunately for both Kim and Holmes. this draw ensured both players will be eliminated from the competition.

Kisner and Reed both sunk long range putts on the 8th but it was the former who eventually prevailed 1 up.

Paul Casey managed to defeat Byeong Hun An 1 up to set up a winner takes all contest against Charl Schwartzel on Friday.

41 players still have everything to play for as the group stage round comes to a conclusion on Friday.

WGC Match Play First Round Highlights

There were a number of huge surprises on the first day in the WGC-Dell Technologies Matchplay at Austin Country Club.

Rory McIlroy, the number 2 seed, was the first to suffer a surprise defeat as he succumbed 2 and 1 to an in-form Soren Kjeldsen.

Despite this defeat there was no shortage of highlights from the four-time major winner, including this incredible 410 yard drive at the Par 5 12th.

Amazingly this was not the longest drive of the day, with Jon Rahm eclipsing McIlroy’s effort with a 416 yard drive of his own at the same hole.

Jordan Spieth would also suffer a huge upset as he fell 4 and 2 to Japan’s Hideto Tanihara.

Jason Day was forced to withdraw after 6 holes in his match against Pat Perez and will play no further part in the tournament.

Day’s mother has recently been diagnosed with terminal lung cancer and he was in visible distress following his withdrawal.

World number one Dustin Johnson cruised past 2012 US Open champion Webb Simpson 5 and 3.

Elsewhere, Patrick Reed had to settle with a half-point against Jason Dufner.

The number 9 seed made a very unconventional par on the 18th to ensure he shared the points.

Abu Dhabi HSBC Champion Tommy Fleetwood continued his fine form as he recorded a 1 up victory against Zach Johnson in group 16.

The Race to Dubai leader hit a number of fine shots in his round, including this one at the 10th.

Phil Mickelson made the perfect start to his tournament as he defeated Si Woo Kim.

The American made a fast start to his day as he surged into a 4 up lead after just 7 holes before closing out a 5 and 3 victory.

Sergio Garcia made a very risky play in his match with Shane Lowry as he decided to use the driver from the fairway.

The execution was probably not what the Spaniard was after but he would definitely have been relieved with the end result.

Marc Leishman followed up his win last week with a 3 and 2 triumph over Lee Westwood.

Last week’s winner at the Arnold Palmer Invitational was awarded PGA Tour’s shot of the day with this exquisite shot at the 13th.

It was an entertaining day of golf and there will be more stunning shots over the next few days.