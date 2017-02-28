The European and PGA Tours are in Mexico this week at Club de Golf Chapultepec, check out who we think will do well with these WGC - Mexico Championship Golf Betting Tips

WGC – Mexico Championship Golf Betting Tips

The first WGC event of the season is going to be fascinating, it is at a new venue at Club de Golf Chapultepec in Mexico for the WGC – Mexico Championship, and the course provides the super strong field with a big issue – altitude.

The course sits some 7,780 feet above seas level and the distance the ball travels in these conditions will be huge, with 400 yard drives likely to be possible.

The event was at Doral in Florida last season and Adam Scott won, now it is a different location completely but if you think he can win again his odds are around 20/1.

The favourites for the event are new World Number One Dustin Johnson (6/1), Jordan Spieth (8/1) and, returning from injury, Rory McIlroy (12/1).

We had some more success last week as Rickie Fowler was our second winning pick in as many weeks – to find out how we are going for the season check out our golf betting tips homepage.

WGC – Mexico Championship Golf Betting Tips Advised Bets

Sergio Garcia 4 points each way at 20/1 with Bet On Brazil – The Spaniard has some experience at playing at altitude with plenty of starts and a win at the European Masters played at Crans Sur Sierre in Switzerland over the years. He is also driving it particularly well at the moment with a win in Dubai and a 14th last week.

Sergio Swing Sequence below

Justin Thomas 3 points each way at 33/1 with Bet On Brazil – Has everyone forgotten why he is 8th in the world at the moment? Three wins since October, and although he has had a couple of dodgy weeks, he will be up for pushing on here, love him at this price.

Tyrrell Hatton 2 points each way at 50/1 with Bet On Brazil – Last week’s performance at The Honda Classic where he finished T4th showed that he believes he can compete with the game’s best. Last four starts 2nd, 13th, 3rd and 4th. I am going to take advantage of odds like these whilst I can.

Alex Noren 1 point each way at 100/1 with Bet On Brazil – The Swede is 11th on the World Golf Rankings, had four wins last year and is 100/1… yes 100/1. Has played at altitude before and done well, while he hasn’t played a huge amount this season he will be looking to start his season properly with bang here…and did I mention… he is 100/11