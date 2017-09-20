The FedEx Cup Playoffs may be drawing to a conclusion but there's still some great golf coming up on Sky Sports...

What Golf Is On Sky Sports? – Autumn 2017

This week marks the end of the FedEx Cup Playoffs with the Tour Championship at East Lake but don’t worry, there are some fantastic events lined up in the weeks after including the Presidents Cup, the British Masters, the Dunhill Links Championship and the return of the Rolex Series events

Tour Championship – 21st Sept

This week’s Tour Championship from East Lake sees the top-30 in the FedEx Cup standings battle it out for the FedEx Cup. Open Champion Jordan Spieth leads the way with USPGA Champion Justin Thomas in second, world number one Dustin Johnson in fourth, BMW Championship winner Marc Leishman in fourth and world number five Jon Rahm in fifth.

Related: Tour Championship betting tips

All five of these players control their own destiny, meaning a win at East Lake will secure them the FedEx Cup and the $10m bonus.

Presidents Cup – 28th Sept

The following week it’s the Presidents Cup match between Steve Stricker’s Team USA and Nick Price’s International Team at Liberty National in New York, a superb venue for what will be a great watch for fans.

Team USA are rightly favourites with their record of 9-1-1 from 11 matches, however the Internationals will give them a good run for their money with the likes of Hideki Matsuyama, Jason Day, Adam Scott, Marc Leishman, Louis Oosthuizen and Branden Grace to name a few.

The US team have the likes of Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas, Dustin Johnson, Rickie Fowler and Brooks Koepka though, and will be feeling confident after last year’s Ryder Cup victory.

British Masters – 28th Sept

That same week at Close House on the European Tour it’s the British Masters, featuring Rory McIlroy for the first time since 2008. Also playing are tournament host Lee Westwood, Masters winner Sergio Garcia and the previous two winners Alex Noren and Matt Fitzpatrick.

It’s a new venue for the European Tour so fans will surely enjoy seeing it and with a quality field and the superb support from Sky Sports – it promises to be a brilliant week.

Buy A Now TV Month Pass Here

Dunhill Links – Oct 5

The Alfred Dunhill Links Championship is always a great week with viewers treated to three exceptional Scottish links courses – St Andrews Old Course, Carnoustie and Kingsbarns.

Rory McIlroy is also playing in this alongside his Dad in the Pro-Am format. Last year Masters winner Danny Willett actually missed the cut but won the Pro-Am event with his then-caddie Jonathan Smart. Tyrrell Hatton won the main prize.

Italian Open – Oct 12

The Italian Open marks the fifth event of the European Tour’s Rolex Series after the BMW PGA Championship, French Open, Irish Open and Scottish Open. A stellar field is being assembled including Irish Open winner Jon Rahm and defending champion Francesco Molinari as well as most of the European Tour’s biggest names.

With the Ryder Cup taking place in Rome in 2022, Italy is now a hotbed for golf and the Italian Open keeps getting bigger and bigger.

It takes place at the gorgeous Golf Club Milano for the third year running.

Following the Italian Open is the Andalucia Masters hosted by Sergio Garcia at Valderrama, then the HSBC-Champions, the Turkish Airlines Open, Nedbank Golf Challenge and DP World Tour Championship as the European Tour season draws to a close.

Like the look of this run on Tour? All events will be shown on Sky Sports.

Not a Sky Sports subscriber? Why not buy a Now TV Month Pass?

Buy A Now TV Month Pass Here

For £33.99 you can watch these events unfold from the comfort of your sofa, that’s less than £8.50 per week.

Stay up to date with all of these tournaments and all the latest news from the golfing world by following Golf Monthly on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram