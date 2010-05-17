What’s in the bag: Adam Scott

A four-round total of 14-under-par gave Adam Scott the trophy at the Valero Texas Open, his first PGA win in over two years. With scores of 71, 70, 66 and 67, Scott finished with a one-stroke lead over Fredrik Jacobson of Sweden and in the process climbed seven places in the world rankings to 36th.

The Australian walked away with $1,098,000 after the four-day pursuit at TPC San Antonio, Texas. Golf Monthly takes a look inside Scott’s bag and examine the equipment that led him to victory.

Driver: Titleist Pro Titanium 905R (8.5 degrees)

Fairway wood: Titleist 906F4 (15.5 degrees)

2-Iron: Titleist 690

Irons (3-9): Titleist AP2

Wedge (PW): Titleist Vokey Design (50 degrees)

Wedge (SW): Titleist Vokey Design Spin Milled (56 degrees)

Wedge (LW): Titleist Vokey Design Spin Milled (60 degrees)

Putter: Scotty Cameron prototype

Ball: Titleist Pro V1

