The 14-time major winner looks likely to return to the professional circuit soon, here are some possible dates he may pick...

When Is Tiger Woods Coming Back?

Tiger Woods has posted numerous swing videos on social media in recent weeks, making a comeback look increasing likely.

The 14-time major winner had his fourth back surgery in April, and was recently told he could start hitting shots at full power again.

Woods initially posted a video hitting pitch shots in late August, before a video entitled ‘Smooth iron shots’ in early October.

He was the filmed hitting balls at a clinic during his Tiger Woods Invitational just a few days later and then posted a driver swing the following week.

His latest video was of him hitting his classic stinger shot.

These videos have sent the internet wild each time but the question is: when is Tiger Woods coming back?

Tiger Woods 2017 swing sequences:

Ultimately, his goal must be to play and compete in the 2018 Masters.

Obviously he will need one, two, three, or even more warm-up events to get his game in shape and to prove to himself that his body is up to scratch.

His Hero World Challenge in Albany, Bahamas takes place from 30th Nov – 3rd December which he played in last year after 15 months out.

That takes place just over seven months after his back operation so seeing him compete does look unlikely.

It isn’t an official world rankings event though so it does offer him the chance to dust off some cobwebs as well as create exposure for the tournament which benefits his foundation.

He played last year and, despite finishing 15th out of 17 players, was four-under for the week and joint birdie leader.

So if he doesn’t come back at his Hero World Challenge event, what other dates might he choose?

After the Hero World Challenge in December 2016, Woods committed to playing four events – the Farmers Insurance Open, the Dubai Desert Classic, the Genesis Open and the Honda Classic.

Woods made it through the Farmers Insurance Open, despite missing the cut, but had to pull out of the Dubai Desert Classic after the first round – we haven’t seen him since.

The Farmers Insurance Open takes place at Torrey Pines, where Tiger has won eight times including the 2008 US Open.

If he is feeling fit, he would surely love to play. That takes place from 25th-28th January.

Woods has been a big supporter of the Dubai Desert Classic – you would imagine that’s down to financials – and that actually clashes with the Farmers Insurance Open in 2018.

