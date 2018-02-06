The 14-time major champion had a solid return week at Torrey Pines finishing inside the Top 25 at the Farmers Insurance Open

When Is Tiger Woods Next Playing?

The 14-time major winner had a great return at Torrey Pines, completing all four rounds with no injury trouble and also finishing inside the Top 25.

But when will we next see him?

Woods will be returning to the Genesis Open on February 15-18.

The event will be hosted at Riviera Country Club where he made his debut in 1992 at just 16 years of age.

Surprisingly, Tiger has a poor record at the Los Angeles venue.

Woods has played there nine times in his career and has never won. The closest he has come to a victory was in 1999 when he finished T2.

It will be his first appearance in the tournament since 2006.

“I haven’t played at Riviera in a tournament in a very long time,” Woods said on his website.

