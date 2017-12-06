The 14-time major came through the Hero World Challenge unscathed, here are some possible dates he may pick to play next...
When Will Tiger Woods Tee It Up Again?
Tiger Woods has successfully made his comeback, completing the Hero World Challenge in 8-under-par to finish in a tie for ninth.
Woods looked healthy and regularly hit 300+ yard drives. But when can we expect to see him again?
After his return at last year’s Hero World Challenge in December 2016, Woods committed to playing four events – the Farmers Insurance Open, Dubai Desert Classic, Genesis Open and Honda Classic.
Woods made it through the Farmers Insurance Open, despite missing the cut, but had to pull out of the Dubai Desert Classic after the first round – we didn’t see him again until last week.
The Farmers Insurance Open takes place at Torrey Pines, where Tiger has won nine times including the 2008 US Open.
That takes place from 25th-28th January.
Woods has been a big supporter of the Dubai Desert Classic – you would imagine that’s down to financials – but that actually clashes with the Farmers Insurance Open in 2018.
Continues below
How Tiger’s Swing Has Changed
In this special instruction feature, we recruited the…
Tiger Woods’ Golf Gear Down The Years
We take a look at the 14-time major…
Tiger Woods Putting Technique Analysis
Ged Walter's analyses the 14-time major winner's putting…
He will most-likely play at Torrey Pines over Dubai.
The following week is the Waste Management Phoenix Open, which Woods has never won. He has, however, played there a number of times down the years and may opt to play it again in 2018.
Then it is the Pebble Beach Pro-Am which he won in 2000. He will likely miss this as he’s only played in it once since 2002.
The Genesis Open at Riviera, which Tiger Woods hosts as it benefits the TW Foundation, takes place from 15th-18th February. This should be a definite. He also made his PGA Tour debut at Riviera in 1992 at the age of 16.
The following week it is the Honda Classic at PGA National Resort down in South Florida, where Tiger Woods lives. He may choose to play at PGA National again and tackle the famous Bear Trap.
Then it’s the WGC-Mexico Championship, a tournament which Tiger has won seven times, followed by the Valspar Championship in Florida – I don’t expect Tiger to play in that.
Woods won’t want to miss the following week – The Arnold Palmer Invitational from 15-18th March. Tiger has won Arnie’s event a record eight times, including four in a row from 2000-2003.
Just three weeks later it’s the big one. The Masters.
PGA Tour early 2018 schedule:
Jan 25: Farmers Insurance Open, Torrey Pines
Feb 1: Waste Management Phoenix Open, TPC Scottsdale
Feb 8: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro Am
Feb 15: Genesis Open, Riviera
Feb 22: The Honda Classic, PGA National
March 1: WGC-Mexico Championship, Chapultepec GC
March 8: Valspar Championship, Innisbrook Resort
March 15: Arnold Palmer Invitational, Bay Hill
March 21: Dell Technologies Match Play, Austin Country Club
March 29: Houston Open, GC of Houston
April 5: The Masters, Augusta National
If, and it’s still a big if, Woods can stay fit and healthy in early 2018, I expect him to play: Farmers Insurance Open, Waste Management Phoenix Open, Genesis Open, Honda Classic, WGC-Mexico, Arnold Palmer Invitational, the Match Play and then the Masters.
That is seven events before the Masters which does seem a lot, so he may only opt to play more like four to six.
Either way, it’s an exciting time for golf fans knowing that we may be seeing a lot of Tiger in the early part of 2018.
Don’t forget to follow Golf Monthly on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram