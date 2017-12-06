The 14-time major came through the Hero World Challenge unscathed, here are some possible dates he may pick to play next...

When Will Tiger Woods Tee It Up Again?

Tiger Woods has successfully made his comeback, completing the Hero World Challenge in 8-under-par to finish in a tie for ninth.

Woods looked healthy and regularly hit 300+ yard drives. But when can we expect to see him again?

After his return at last year’s Hero World Challenge in December 2016, Woods committed to playing four events – the Farmers Insurance Open, Dubai Desert Classic, Genesis Open and Honda Classic.

Woods made it through the Farmers Insurance Open, despite missing the cut, but had to pull out of the Dubai Desert Classic after the first round – we didn’t see him again until last week.

The Farmers Insurance Open takes place at Torrey Pines, where Tiger has won nine times including the 2008 US Open.

That takes place from 25th-28th January.

Woods has been a big supporter of the Dubai Desert Classic – you would imagine that’s down to financials – but that actually clashes with the Farmers Insurance Open in 2018.

