Neil Tappin takes a look at the career of one of golf's most recognisable figures and asks who does Butch Harmon coach?

Butch Harmon is a well-known personality to British golf fans. His role as a Sky Sports pundit means that we are regularly exposed to a man we know has coached many top players. In this piece, we wanted to answer the simple question, who does Butch Harmon coach?

The most high profile player coached by Harmon is, of course Tiger Woods. The two worked together between 1993 and 2004 with Harmon helping to guide Woods through his earliest days as a professional. With Tiger bombing drives and winning tournaments in equal measure, Harmon’s stock within the game quickly grew. However, the two parted ways as Woods felt that Harmon’s personality and growing fame were distracting the relationship.

Prior to Tiger, Harmon had worked with Greg Norman in the early 1990s and that was when his reputation was made. Since working with Woods, Butch Harmon has gone on to coach a host of top level players. Phil Mickelson, Davis Love III, Fred Couples, Justin Leonard, Ernie Els and Stewart Cink are all-major winning clients of Harmon.

Today Butch Harmon boasts an incredible stable of players. He currently coaches Jimmy Walker, Dustin Johnson, Rickie Fowler, Gary Woodland and Nick Watney.

Sky Sports golf viewers will also be aware of Butch’s son, Claude. The two combine to coach many of the same players with Claude also finding time to help Brooks Keopka, Yani Tseng, Darren Clarke and Adam Scott among others.

Butch’s father, Eugene Claude Harmon was the head professional at Winged Foot Golf Club – the scene of Geoff Ogilvy’s US Open triumph. The golfing bug was passed from one generation to the next as Butch’s brothers, Craig and Bill, are also renowned golf coaches in their own right.

Butch Harmon played in only one major golf championship himself – the 1970 US Open.