Wiesberger beats Fleetwood to Shenzhen title

Bernd Wiesberger of Austria beat England’s Tommy Fleetwood at the first hole of a sudden-death playoff to win the Shenzhen International at Genzon GC in China.

On a dramatic final day in Shenzhen, Bernd Wiesberger eventually emerged as champion after a spirited effort from Tommy Fleetwood.

The Englishman carded a superb final round of 63 to post a clubhouse total of 16-under-par. A number of players had a chance to match or better that number but, in the end, only Bernd Wiesberger was able to tie Fleetwood’s score.

The pair headed to the difficult 18th to decide the tournament via a playoff. Wiesberger drove first and only narrowly carried the hazard. Fleetwood’s drive was safe but to the left side, leaving a long shot to the green. His approach was reasonable but it came up a good way short of the pin. Wiesberger, with a difficult stance, took dead aim and fired in to within feet of the cup. After Fleetwood had missed his long birdie effort, Wiesberger calmly rolled his putt home to claim a fourth European Tour title.

In regulation play, Fleetwood carded the round of the day – a superb 63. He had a putt on the last to get in at 17-under but left it just short.

Ross Fisher was 16-under coming to the last but he three-putted the final green to finish one back.

George Coetzee of South Africa was also 16-under through 71 holes but his drive on the last found water and his second drive ended in the woods, he racked up a quadruple bogey eight to fall right back down the leaderboard.

Wiesberger made great par saves on the 12th and then 17th holes coming down the stretch and then made another fine par on the last to force extra holes.

3 Talking points from the Shenzhen International

1 – This was Wiesberger’s fourth European Tour title in his 200th event on the circuit. It was his first victory since the Open de France of 2015. In three previous playoffs on the European Tour, Wiesberger had failed to get a win.

2 – Tommy Fleetwood continued his fine season and has closed the gap to Sergio Garcia at the top of the Race to Dubai rankings. So far this season, Fleetwood has a win (in Abu Dhabi) two second place finishes and a tie for third. He could move up into the top-30 on the Official World Golf Ranking.

Tommy Fleetwood swing sequence:

3 – Ross Fisher was left to rue a poor first putt on the final green at Genzon GC. He had looked a dead cert to join Fleetwood at 16-under but he left his long birdie effort on the 18th well short of the hole and then narrowly missed the resulting par putt.

Shenzhen International

Genzon GC, Shenzhen, China

April 20-23

Purse: €2,600,000 Par: 72

1 Bernd Wiesberger (Aut) 67 65 69 71 272 €437,017

2 Tommy Fleetwood (Eng) 69 71 69 63 272 €291,348

T3 Gregory Bourdy (Fra) 67 69 70 67 273 €147,626

T3 Ross Fisher (Eng) 71 65 69 68 273 €147,626

T5 Fabrizio Zanotti (Par) 71 70 68 65 274 €93,873

T5 David Lipsky (USA) 73 65 67 69 274 €93,873

T5 Dylan Frittelli (RSA) 68 68 68 70 274 €93,873

T8 Thongchai Jaidee (Tha) 67 72 70 66 275 €58,911

T8 Thorbjorn Olesen (Den) 68 68 72 67 275 €58,911

T8 Alexander Levy (Fra) 74 68 64 69 275 €58,911

Note: Player score in bold signifies Titleist ball usage