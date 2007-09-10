Woods wins BMW Championship

Tiger Woods continued to break records with a 63 that equalled the course best and delivered his 60th win on the PGA Tour.

The world number one shot a flawless round to win the BMW Championship by two shots from Australian Aaron Baddeley. In-form American, Steve Stricker, finished third, moving him into second place in the FedEx standings with only one event remaining.

Woods began the day one shot behind Baddeley and Stricker but his flawless round gave him a comfortable victory.

?I?ve hit the ball well all week and it was great to hole some putts today, I?ve always liked playing Cog Hill, the golf course really suits my eye,? said Woods.

Justin Rose was paired with Tiger in the final round and finished strongly with a 68 that saw him tied for fifth. He secured his place in the Tour Championship but Luke Donald just missed out as he lies 31st on the FedEx cup standings, one place behind Padraig Harrington, who took the final spot.

Only five players can now win the FedEx Cup and secure the $10 million prize: Woods, Stricker, Phil Mickelson, Rory Sabbatini and K.J. Choi. If Mickelson wins the Tour Championship next week and Tiger finishes second Tiger will win the FedEx Cup by 20 points.

BMW Championship



-22 T Woods (US)



-20 A Baddeley (Aus)



-18 S Stricker (US)



-14 A Scott (Aus)



-13 J Rose (Eng), T Clark (SA)



______________________________________________________________________________

Rumford wins European Masters

Australian Brett Rumford chipped in for a birdie at the first extra hole to defeat England’s Phillip Archer at the European Masters in Switzerland.

Rumford shot a final round of 68 to finish tied with Archer, who ended with an impressive round of 65. The Australian then chipped in from 30ft to take the title.

Both players had good birdie chances to win in regulation play but missed their 15ft putts. Bradley Dredge had a chance on the last hole to join the play-off but could not convert his birdie opportunity. The Welshman had lead the tournament going into Sunday.

“It’s been a pretty tough year,” said Rumford. “This has proved very emotional and I had to have five minutes in a back room when it all hit me.?

European Masters



-16 B Rumford* (Aus), P Archer (Eng)



-15 B Dredge (Wal)



-14 S Bebb (Wal)



-12 O Wilson (Eng)

* Rumford wins in play-off